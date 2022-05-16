Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) PT Lowered to $291.00 at Morgan Stanley

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $360.00 to $291.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 74.35% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CRM. Royal Bank of Canada set a $325.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $220.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $315.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. CICC Research began coverage on Salesforce in a research report on Monday, May 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Salesforce from $315.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $297.78.

Shares of CRM stock opened at $166.91 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $193.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $229.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Salesforce has a 1 year low of $154.64 and a 1 year high of $311.75. The firm has a market cap of $165.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.27, a PEG ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.16.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 5.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Salesforce will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.60, for a total value of $369,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,926,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,645,515,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.68, for a total value of $153,653.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,122,009.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 137,435 shares of company stock worth $27,226,636 in the last 90 days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 10.5% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 15,578 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares during the period. MayTech Global Investments LLC boosted its position in Salesforce by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. MayTech Global Investments LLC now owns 93,790 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $19,913,000 after buying an additional 4,349 shares during the last quarter. Marlowe Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the first quarter valued at about $7,562,000. PointState Capital LP increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 9.7% during the first quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 866,602 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $183,997,000 after acquiring an additional 76,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 1.0% in the first quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 1,549,459 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $328,981,000 after acquiring an additional 15,357 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

