Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.58 Per Share

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Sally Beauty in a research report issued on Friday, May 13th. DA Davidson analyst L. Weiser expects that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $0.58 for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Sally Beauty’s FY2022 earnings at $2.30 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.46 EPS.

SBH has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sally Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Sally Beauty from $30.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Sally Beauty from $30.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Sally Beauty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sally Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.58.

Sally Beauty stock opened at $15.13 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.56. Sally Beauty has a twelve month low of $13.95 and a twelve month high of $23.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 1.34.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.04). Sally Beauty had a return on equity of 104.07% and a net margin of 6.66%. The business had revenue of $911.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $951.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 43.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,881 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Sally Beauty by 65.8% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,001 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Sally Beauty by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,768 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Sally Beauty during the first quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sally Beauty during the fourth quarter valued at $89,000.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care products, skin and nail care products, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

