Sandbridge X2 Corp. (NYSE:SBII) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Sandbridge X2 Corp. (NYSE:SBII – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a growth of 61.1% from the April 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 44,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Sandbridge X2 during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Crestline Management LP bought a new position in Sandbridge X2 in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $100,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Sandbridge X2 in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $121,000. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. bought a new position in Sandbridge X2 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $533,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Sandbridge X2 by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 12,267 shares during the period. 71.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sandbridge X2 alerts:

Shares of Sandbridge X2 stock remained flat at $$9.78 on Friday. Sandbridge X2 has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $10.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.77 and a 200 day moving average of $9.74.

Sandbridge X2 Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Sandbridge X2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandbridge X2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.