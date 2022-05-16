Sangoma Technologies (CVE:STC) Given New C$25.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Sangoma Technologies (CVE:STC – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at TD Securities from C$33.00 to C$25.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on STC. Acumen Capital lowered their target price on Sangoma Technologies from C$39.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Cormark lifted their target price on Sangoma Technologies from C$31.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th.

Shares of CVE:STC traded up C$0.24 on Monday, hitting C$3.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,342. Sangoma Technologies has a 12 month low of C$2.53 and a 12 month high of C$5.50. The company has a market capitalization of C$531.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 997.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$3.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$3.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.80, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Sangoma Technologies ( CVE:STC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported C($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$68.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$65.13 million. Equities analysts expect that Sangoma Technologies will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sangoma Technologies Corporation develops, manufactures, distributes, and supports voice and data connectivity components for software-based communication applications worldwide. The company offers Switchvox, a business phone system; PBXact, a phone system; Internet protocol (IP) phones; service provider and voice over Internet protocol gateways; Switchvox Cloud, a unified communications solution; SIPstation SIP Trunking, a hosted session initiation protocol trunking service; PBXact Cloud, a cloud based private branch exchange service; and FAXStation, a fax-over-IP solution.

