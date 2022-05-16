Sangoma Technologies (CVE:STC) Price Target Cut to C$26.00

Sangoma Technologies (CVE:STC – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Cormark from C$32.00 to C$26.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on STC. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Sangoma Technologies from C$33.00 to C$25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Acumen Capital decreased their price target on shares of Sangoma Technologies from C$39.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th.

STC stock traded up C$0.24 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$3.99. 92,846 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 292,342. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$3.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$3.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.80, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.97. Sangoma Technologies has a 52 week low of C$2.53 and a 52 week high of C$5.50. The firm has a market capitalization of C$531.28 million and a PE ratio of 997.50.

Sangoma Technologies ( CVE:STC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported C($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$68.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$65.13 million. As a group, analysts predict that Sangoma Technologies will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sangoma Technologies Corporation develops, manufactures, distributes, and supports voice and data connectivity components for software-based communication applications worldwide. The company offers Switchvox, a business phone system; PBXact, a phone system; Internet protocol (IP) phones; service provider and voice over Internet protocol gateways; Switchvox Cloud, a unified communications solution; SIPstation SIP Trunking, a hosted session initiation protocol trunking service; PBXact Cloud, a cloud based private branch exchange service; and FAXStation, a fax-over-IP solution.

