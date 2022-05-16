Sangoma Technologies (NASDAQ:SANG) Price Target Lowered to C$25.00 at TD Securities

Sangoma Technologies (NASDAQ:SANG – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at TD Securities from C$33.00 to C$25.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.
Shares of NASDAQ SANG traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $9.40. The company had a trading volume of 87 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,048. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.06. Sangoma Technologies has a 52 week low of $9.40 and a 52 week high of $25.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.00. The firm has a market cap of $193.31 million and a PE ratio of -25.41.
Sangoma Technologies (NASDAQ:SANG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. Sangoma Technologies had a negative net margin of 6.04% and a negative return on equity of 4.56%. The firm had revenue of $54.24 million during the quarter.
About Sangoma Technologies (Get Rating)
Sangoma Technologies Corporation develops, manufactures, distributes, and supports voice and data connectivity components for software-based communication applications worldwide. The company offers Switchvox, a business phone system; PBXact, a phone system; Internet protocol (IP) phones; service provider and voice over Internet protocol gateways; Switchvox Cloud, a unified communications solution; SIPstation SIP Trunking, a hosted session initiation protocol trunking service; PBXact Cloud, a cloud based private branch exchange service; Asterisk and FreePBX, an open source IP PBX software; and FAXStation, a fax-over-IP solution.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sangoma Technologies (SANG)
- Recession Fears Mount After Weak Manufacturing Data
- WD-40 Stock is Ready to Coil like a Piston
- CarMax Stock is Poised to Bounce
- F5 Inc Is a Troubled Stock With Upside Potential
- Cloudflare Inc: Struggling but With Great Opportunities
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Sangoma Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sangoma Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.