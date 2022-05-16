Sangoma Technologies (NASDAQ:SANG) Price Target Lowered to C$25.00 at TD Securities

Sangoma Technologies (NASDAQ:SANG – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at TD Securities from C$33.00 to C$25.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Shares of NASDAQ SANG traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $9.40. The company had a trading volume of 87 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,048. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.06. Sangoma Technologies has a 52 week low of $9.40 and a 52 week high of $25.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.00. The firm has a market cap of $193.31 million and a PE ratio of -25.41.

Sangoma Technologies (NASDAQ:SANG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. Sangoma Technologies had a negative net margin of 6.04% and a negative return on equity of 4.56%. The firm had revenue of $54.24 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SANG. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Sangoma Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $30,591,000. Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Sangoma Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $19,147,000. Pembroke Management LTD raised its holdings in shares of Sangoma Technologies by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 1,080,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,211,000 after acquiring an additional 36,949 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in shares of Sangoma Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $18,194,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Sangoma Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $9,059,000. 28.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sangoma Technologies Corporation develops, manufactures, distributes, and supports voice and data connectivity components for software-based communication applications worldwide. The company offers Switchvox, a business phone system; PBXact, a phone system; Internet protocol (IP) phones; service provider and voice over Internet protocol gateways; Switchvox Cloud, a unified communications solution; SIPstation SIP Trunking, a hosted session initiation protocol trunking service; PBXact Cloud, a cloud based private branch exchange service; Asterisk and FreePBX, an open source IP PBX software; and FAXStation, a fax-over-IP solution.

