Sanofi (OTCMKTS:SNYNF) Short Interest Update

Posted by on May 16th, 2022

Sanofi (OTCMKTS:SNYNFGet Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,243,300 shares, a decrease of 20.7% from the April 15th total of 1,567,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 289.1 days.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Sanofi in a research report on Monday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of OTCMKTS SNYNF opened at $101.58 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $105.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.74. Sanofi has a 1-year low of $92.01 and a 1-year high of $115.37.

About Sanofi (Get Rating)

Sanofi, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.