Sanofi (OTCMKTS:SNYNF) Short Interest Update

Sanofi (OTCMKTS:SNYNF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,243,300 shares, a decrease of 20.7% from the April 15th total of 1,567,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 289.1 days.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Sanofi in a research report on Monday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company.

Get Sanofi alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS SNYNF opened at $101.58 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $105.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.74. Sanofi has a 1-year low of $92.01 and a 1-year high of $115.37.

Sanofi, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.