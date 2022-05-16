SAP (ETR:SAP) Given a €120.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Rese…

SAP (ETR:SAP – Get Rating) has been given a €120.00 ($126.32) price objective by Deutsche Bank Rese… in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Rese…’s target price points to a potential upside of 26.34% from the stock’s previous close.

SAP has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group set a €132.00 ($138.95) price target on shares of SAP in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank set a €135.00 ($142.11) price target on shares of SAP in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Baader Bank set a €146.00 ($153.68) price objective on SAP in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €130.00 ($136.84) price objective on SAP in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays set a €128.00 ($134.74) price objective on SAP in a report on Monday, April 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €130.36 ($137.22).

Get SAP alerts:

SAP stock traded up €1.58 ($1.66) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting €94.98 ($99.98). The company had a trading volume of 2,216,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,430,000. The stock has a market cap of $112.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.60. SAP has a 1 year low of €89.97 ($94.71) and a 1 year high of €129.74 ($136.57). The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of €98.53 and a 200 day moving average of €110.92.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an ERP suite with intelligent technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced analytics; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management provides cloud-based solutions, such as a human resources management system for core HR and payroll, talent management, employee experience management, and people analytics; and intelligent spend management solutions, including products branded under the SAP Ariba, SAP Concur, and SAP Fieldglass names.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.