SAP (ETR:SAP) Given a €142.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

SAP (ETR:SAP – Get Rating) has been assigned a €142.00 ($149.47) price target by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 49.51% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €135.00 ($142.11) target price on shares of SAP in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Barclays set a €128.00 ($134.74) price target on shares of SAP in a report on Monday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €130.00 ($136.84) price target on shares of SAP in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Baader Bank set a €146.00 ($153.68) price target on shares of SAP in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €115.00 ($121.05) price target on shares of SAP in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SAP has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €130.36 ($137.22).

Shares of SAP traded up €1.58 ($1.66) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching €94.98 ($99.98). 2,216,078 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,430,000. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €98.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €110.92. SAP has a 52-week low of €89.97 ($94.71) and a 52-week high of €129.74 ($136.57). The company has a market cap of $112.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.60.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an ERP suite with intelligent technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced analytics; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management provides cloud-based solutions, such as a human resources management system for core HR and payroll, talent management, employee experience management, and people analytics; and intelligent spend management solutions, including products branded under the SAP Ariba, SAP Concur, and SAP Fieldglass names.

