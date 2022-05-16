Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SARTF) Upgraded by UBS Group to Buy

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SARTF – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
Several other brokerages have also commented on SARTF. Berenberg Bank raised Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Societe Generale raised Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $776.00.
Shares of OTCMKTS:SARTF opened at $292.00 on Monday. Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $292.00 and a 1-year high of $947.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.00 billion, a PE ratio of 38.99 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $359.91 and its 200-day moving average is $457.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.
Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile (Get Rating)
Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft provides bioprocess solutions and lab products and services worldwide. The company offers biosensors and kits, compliance tools, systems software, label-free detection systems, and SPR systems; live-cell analysis systems, flow cytometry platform, and cell analysis reagents and consumables; and antibody and recombinant protein media, viral vaccines media, regenerative medicine media, general media, downstream buffer, microcarrier, and stem cell media and reagent products, as well as strong acids, bases, and alcohols and detergents.
