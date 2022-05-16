Sartorius Stedim Biotech (OTCMKTS:SDMHF) Stock Rating Upgraded by UBS Group

Sartorius Stedim Biotech (OTCMKTS:SDMHF – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at UBS Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.
Several other research analysts have also commented on SDMHF. Societe Generale raised Sartorius Stedim Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Sartorius Stedim Biotech in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $550.00.
SDMHF stock traded up $22.24 during trading on Monday, hitting $311.74. 200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 300. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $355.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $436.39. Sartorius Stedim Biotech has a 52-week low of $282.50 and a 52-week high of $653.00.
Sartorius Stedim Biotech SA produces and sells instruments and consumables for the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company offers various products, such as cell lines; cell culture media; bioreactors; and a range of products for separation, purification, and concentration processes, as well as products and systems for storage and transportation of intermediate and finished biological products.
