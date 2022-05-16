Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA) Expected to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of ($0.06) Per Share

Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Savara in a research report issued on Thursday, May 12th. Oppenheimer analyst F. Brisebois now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.06) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.08). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Savara’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.08) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.26) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Savara from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th.

NASDAQ:SVRA opened at $1.25 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.55 million, a P/E ratio of -4.81 and a beta of 1.06. Savara has a 1-year low of $1.02 and a 1-year high of $1.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 11.26 and a quick ratio of 11.26.

Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07).

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Savara during the first quarter valued at $83,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Savara during the fourth quarter valued at $116,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Savara by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 106,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 34,221 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Savara by 191.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 160,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 105,256 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Savara by 13.9% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 163,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 19,963 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.64% of the company’s stock.

About Savara

Savara Inc, formerly Mast Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Its pipeline includes AeroVanc, Molgradex and AIR001. AeroVanc is an inhaled formulation of vancomycin, which the Company is developing for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients.

