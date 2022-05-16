Savaria Co. Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.66 Per Share (TSE:SIS)

Savaria Co. (TSE:SIS – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Cormark dropped their FY2022 earnings estimates for Savaria in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, May 13th. Cormark analyst K. Mcphee now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.66 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.70. Cormark also issued estimates for Savaria’s FY2023 earnings at $0.87 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Desjardins restated a “buy” rating on shares of Savaria in a report on Friday, March 25th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Savaria from C$24.50 to C$23.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Savaria from C$22.00 to C$19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$25.00 price objective on shares of Savaria in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Savaria from C$23.00 to C$22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$23.28.

Shares of TSE SIS opened at C$13.08 on Monday. Savaria has a 52-week low of C$12.73 and a 52-week high of C$22.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$16.59 and a 200-day moving average of C$17.93. The stock has a market capitalization of C$839.89 million and a PE ratio of 69.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.72.

Savaria (TSE:SIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.23 by C($0.13). The firm had revenue of C$189.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$182.35 million.

In related news, Director Jean-Louis Chapdelaine sold 25,000 shares of Savaria stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.48, for a total transaction of C$437,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,185,375.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th were issued a dividend of $0.042 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. Savaria’s payout ratio is 260.32%.

Savaria Corporation provides accessibility solutions for the elderly and physically challenged people in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Accessibility, Patient Care, and Adapted Vehicles. The Accessibility segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs accessibility products, such as stairlifts for straight and curved stairs, vertical and inclined wheelchair platform lifts for commercial and residential applications, and accessibility and home elevators.

