Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) Given a €7.50 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Schaeffler (FRA:SHA – Get Rating) has been assigned a €7.50 ($7.89) price objective by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 35.62% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Warburg Research set a €6.30 ($6.63) target price on shares of Schaeffler in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley set a €6.40 ($6.74) price objective on shares of Schaeffler in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. UBS Group set a €7.20 ($7.58) price objective on Schaeffler in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Berenberg Bank set a €8.80 ($9.26) target price on Schaeffler in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €9.00 ($9.47) target price on Schaeffler in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €7.32 ($7.70).

Get Schaeffler alerts:

Shares of FRA:SHA traded up €0.08 ($0.08) on Monday, hitting €5.53 ($5.82). The company had a trading volume of 690,044 shares. Schaeffler has a 1-year low of €11.30 ($11.89) and a 1-year high of €16.74 ($17.62). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €5.49 and a 200 day moving average price of €6.50.

Schaeffler AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial applications in Europe, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Automotive OEM division offers engine systems, including rolling bearing solutions, belt and chain drive products, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; and transmission systems, such as torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, lightweight differentials, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Schaeffler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schaeffler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.