Scotiabank Boosts CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) Price Target to C$3.60

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Scotiabank from C$3.30 to C$3.60 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 36.88% from the stock’s previous close.
Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. National Bank Financial lowered CES Energy Solutions from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. TD Securities increased their price target on CES Energy Solutions from C$4.25 to C$4.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Raymond James lowered CES Energy Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$3.25 to C$3.35 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. National Bankshares increased their price target on CES Energy Solutions from C$2.85 to C$3.35 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on CES Energy Solutions from C$2.50 to C$3.50 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$3.43.
Shares of CEU stock traded up C$0.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$2.63. The company had a trading volume of 513,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 985,576. CES Energy Solutions has a 12 month low of C$1.36 and a 12 month high of C$3.10. The firm has a market capitalization of C$667.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$2.53 and its 200 day moving average is C$2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.84, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 3.52.
In other news, Senior Officer Kenneth Earl Zinger sold 77,388 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.44, for a total value of C$188,517.17. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,176,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$5,300,957.68. Also, Director John Michael Hooks sold 11,403 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.37, for a total value of C$26,995.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,395,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,302,887.58. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 130,258 shares of company stock worth $313,682.
CES Energy Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)
CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, implements, and manufactures advanced consumable fluids and specialty chemicals. It provides solutions for drill-bit, point of completion and stimulation, wellhead and pump-jack, and pipeline and midstream markets. The company's solutions include corrosion inhibitors, demulsifiers, H2S scavengers, paraffin control products, surfactants, scale inhibitors, biocides, and other specialty products.
