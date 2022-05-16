Scotiabank Boosts CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) Price Target to C$3.60

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Scotiabank from C$3.30 to C$3.60 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 36.88% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. National Bank Financial lowered CES Energy Solutions from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. TD Securities increased their price target on CES Energy Solutions from C$4.25 to C$4.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Raymond James lowered CES Energy Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$3.25 to C$3.35 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. National Bankshares increased their price target on CES Energy Solutions from C$2.85 to C$3.35 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on CES Energy Solutions from C$2.50 to C$3.50 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$3.43.

Get CES Energy Solutions alerts:

Shares of CEU stock traded up C$0.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$2.63. The company had a trading volume of 513,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 985,576. CES Energy Solutions has a 12 month low of C$1.36 and a 12 month high of C$3.10. The firm has a market capitalization of C$667.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$2.53 and its 200 day moving average is C$2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.84, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 3.52.

CES Energy Solutions ( TSE:CEU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$367.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$317.05 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CES Energy Solutions will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Kenneth Earl Zinger sold 77,388 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.44, for a total value of C$188,517.17. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,176,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$5,300,957.68. Also, Director John Michael Hooks sold 11,403 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.37, for a total value of C$26,995.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,395,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,302,887.58. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 130,258 shares of company stock worth $313,682.

CES Energy Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, implements, and manufactures advanced consumable fluids and specialty chemicals. It provides solutions for drill-bit, point of completion and stimulation, wellhead and pump-jack, and pipeline and midstream markets. The company's solutions include corrosion inhibitors, demulsifiers, H2S scavengers, paraffin control products, surfactants, scale inhibitors, biocides, and other specialty products.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for CES Energy Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CES Energy Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.