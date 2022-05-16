Scotiabank Cuts Capstone Copper (TSE:CS) Price Target to C$7.00

Capstone Copper (TSE:CS – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$9.00 to C$7.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 43.74% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CS. National Bankshares lowered Capstone Copper from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$8.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 18th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Capstone Copper from C$7.50 to C$9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Capstone Copper from C$7.00 to C$7.25 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Eight Capital upped their price target on Capstone Copper from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered Capstone Copper from an “outperform spec overweight” rating to a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$7.81.

Shares of Capstone Copper stock traded up C$0.23 during trading on Monday, reaching C$4.87. 776,320 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,582,319. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.57. Capstone Copper has a 1-year low of C$4.26 and a 1-year high of C$7.79. The company has a market cap of C$3.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$6.48 and its 200 day moving average price is C$6.04.

Capstone Copper ( TSE:CS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The mining company reported C$0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.13 by C$0.10. The business had revenue of C$270.68 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Capstone Copper will post 0.7799999 EPS for the current year.

Capstone Copper Corp. operates as a copper mining company with focus on the Americas. It owns and operates the Pinto Valley copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; the Cozamin copper-silver mine located in Zacatecas, Mexico; the Mantos Blancos copper-silver mine located in the Antofagasta region, Chile; and 70% of the Mantoverde copper-gold mine located in the Atacama region, Chile.

