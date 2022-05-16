Scotiabank Lowers Neo Performance Materials (TSE:NEO) Price Target to C$25.00

Neo Performance Materials (TSE:NEO – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$27.00 to C$25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 82.88% from the company’s current price.
NEO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cormark set a C$25.00 price target on shares of Neo Performance Materials in a report on Monday. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Neo Performance Materials from C$27.00 to C$25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th.
TSE NEO traded up C$0.90 during trading on Monday, hitting C$13.67. 195,394 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 98,039. Neo Performance Materials has a 12-month low of C$10.48 and a 12-month high of C$22.85. The firm has a market cap of C$555.95 million and a P/E ratio of 11.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$14.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$17.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 1.19.
About Neo Performance Materials (Get Rating)
Neo Performance Materials Inc manufactures and sells rare earth, magnetic powders, magnets, and rare metal-based functional materials in Canada and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Magnequench, Chemicals and Oxides, and Rare Metals. The Magnequench segment produces magnetic powders that are used in bonded and hot deformed fully dense neodymium-iron-boron magnets.
