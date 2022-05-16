Scotiabank Lowers Neo Performance Materials (TSE:NEO) Price Target to C$25.00

Neo Performance Materials (TSE:NEO – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$27.00 to C$25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 82.88% from the company’s current price.

NEO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cormark set a C$25.00 price target on shares of Neo Performance Materials in a report on Monday. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Neo Performance Materials from C$27.00 to C$25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th.

TSE NEO traded up C$0.90 during trading on Monday, hitting C$13.67. 195,394 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 98,039. Neo Performance Materials has a 12-month low of C$10.48 and a 12-month high of C$22.85. The firm has a market cap of C$555.95 million and a P/E ratio of 11.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$14.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$17.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Neo Performance Materials ( TSE:NEO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported C$0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.31 by C$0.18. The business had revenue of C$193.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$163.77 million. As a group, analysts expect that Neo Performance Materials will post 1.4999999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Neo Performance Materials Inc manufactures and sells rare earth, magnetic powders, magnets, and rare metal-based functional materials in Canada and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Magnequench, Chemicals and Oxides, and Rare Metals. The Magnequench segment produces magnetic powders that are used in bonded and hot deformed fully dense neodymium-iron-boron magnets.

