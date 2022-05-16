Scotiabank Raises Badger Infrastructure Solutions (TSE:BDGI) Price Target to C$40.00

Badger Infrastructure Solutions (TSE:BDGI – Get Rating) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$39.00 to C$40.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 36.15% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$39.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Cormark dropped their price target on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$36.00 to C$34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$34.50 to C$35.00 in a research note on Monday. CIBC increased their target price on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$34.00 to C$33.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Badger Infrastructure Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$35.25.

TSE:BDGI traded down C$0.66 on Monday, hitting C$29.38. 34,956 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,840. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.01 billion and a PE ratio of -89.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.33, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$29.80. Badger Infrastructure Solutions has a fifty-two week low of C$22.54 and a fifty-two week high of C$41.54.

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. provides non-destructive excavating and related services in Canada and the United States. Its Badger Hydrovac technology uses a pressurized water stream to liquefy the soil cover, which is then removed with a vacuum system and deposited into a storage tank. The company offers daylighting services for visual confirmation of buried lines, directional drilling test holes, sacrificial anode installation, pipeline and utility crossings, and subsurface utility engineering test holes applications; slot trenching services; and service repair pits for gas service tie-in, electric cable fault repair, water main and service repair, and telecom splice applications.

