Seaport Res Ptn Research Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn dropped their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Ecolab in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 12th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $1.18 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.28. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Ecolab’s FY2022 earnings at $5.04 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.73 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.77 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.35 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ECL. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $198.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Ecolab from $230.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Ecolab from $215.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Boenning Scattergood cut shares of Ecolab from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $205.40.

Shares of ECL opened at $161.99 on Monday. Ecolab has a 1 year low of $154.85 and a 1 year high of $238.93. The company has a market cap of $46.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $172.63 and a 200-day moving average of $198.26.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.82. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 19.35%. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 17th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is currently 53.13%.

In related news, Director David Maclennan acquired 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $171.01 per share, for a total transaction of $102,606.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,941,134.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey M. Ettinger acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $179.39 per share, with a total value of $896,950.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 7,075 shares of company stock valued at $1,250,306 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 1.3% during the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 23,536 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,848,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Ecolab by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in Ecolab by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,575 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in Ecolab by 56.2% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,938 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,160,000 after buying an additional 7,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Ecolab by 54.9% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,132 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after buying an additional 1,818 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.04% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

