SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 536,500 shares, a decline of 23.4% from the April 15th total of 700,500 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 91,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.9 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in SeaSpine by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 96,162 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,511,000 after acquiring an additional 10,896 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in SeaSpine in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SeaSpine during the third quarter worth approximately $4,874,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of SeaSpine by 0.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,415,642 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,998,000 after acquiring an additional 13,132 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of SeaSpine by 37.6% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,073,635 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $16,889,000 after acquiring an additional 293,649 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

Get SeaSpine alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on SPNE. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on SeaSpine from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut SeaSpine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of SeaSpine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of SeaSpine from $28.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on shares of SeaSpine from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.71.

Shares of SeaSpine stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $8.22. 61,956 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 93,801. SeaSpine has a 52 week low of $8.00 and a 52 week high of $22.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.31. The company has a market cap of $302.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.11 and a beta of 1.28.

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $50.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.96 million. SeaSpine had a negative net margin of 29.09% and a negative return on equity of 20.19%. SeaSpine’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.46) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that SeaSpine will post -1.32 EPS for the current year.

About SeaSpine (Get Rating)

SeaSpine Holdings Corporation, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers orthobiologics and spinal implant solutions for the neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to perform fusion procedures in the lumbar, thoracic, and cervical spine.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for SeaSpine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaSpine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.