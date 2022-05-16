SEB (OTC:SEBYF) Downgraded by Oddo Bhf

SEB (OTC:SEBYF – Get Rating) was downgraded by Oddo Bhf from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on SEBYF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on SEB from SEK 90 to SEK 100 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of SEB from SEK 134 to SEK 120 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th.

Get SEB alerts:

Shares of OTC:SEBYF opened at C$114.96 on Monday. SEB has a 12-month low of C$110.70 and a 12-month high of C$188.00.

SEB SA designs, manufactures, and markets small household appliances worldwide. It provides electrical cooking, food preparation, and beverage preparation products, including electrical cooking products comprising deep fryers, rice cookers, electric pressure cookers, informal meal appliances, waffle makers, grills, toasters, multicookers, coffee makers, espresso machines, electric kettles, home beer-tapping machines, soy-milk makers, blenders, cooking food processors, kitchen machines, mixers, beaters, and others.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for SEB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.