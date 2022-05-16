SEGRO (LON:SGRO) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

SEGRO (LON:SGRO – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 1,545 ($19.05) price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 37.84% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,250 ($15.41) target price on shares of SEGRO in a report on Friday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 1,250 ($15.41) target price on shares of SEGRO in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of SEGRO in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of SEGRO in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,560 ($19.23) price objective on shares of SEGRO in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SEGRO has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,396.09 ($17.21).

Shares of SGRO opened at GBX 1,120.90 ($13.82) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of £13.48 billion and a PE ratio of 3.31. SEGRO has a one year low of GBX 992.20 ($12.23) and a one year high of GBX 1,508 ($18.59). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.33, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,301.02 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,322.47.

In other SEGRO news, insider Mary Barnard bought 2,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,093 ($13.48) per share, for a total transaction of £30,002.85 ($36,990.32).

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 8.1 million square metres of space (88 million square feet) valued at £13.3 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

