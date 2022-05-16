SEGRO (LON:SGRO) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

SEGRO (LON:SGRO – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 1,545 ($19.05) price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 37.84% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,250 ($15.41) target price on shares of SEGRO in a report on Friday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 1,250 ($15.41) target price on shares of SEGRO in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of SEGRO in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of SEGRO in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,560 ($19.23) price objective on shares of SEGRO in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SEGRO has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,396.09 ($17.21).
Shares of SGRO opened at GBX 1,120.90 ($13.82) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of £13.48 billion and a PE ratio of 3.31. SEGRO has a one year low of GBX 992.20 ($12.23) and a one year high of GBX 1,508 ($18.59). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.33, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,301.02 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,322.47.
About SEGRO (Get Rating)
SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 8.1 million square metres of space (88 million square feet) valued at £13.3 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.
