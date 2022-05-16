Sema4 (NASDAQ:SMFR) PT Lowered to $5.00

Sema4 (NASDAQ:SMFR – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Cowen from $13.00 to $5.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 143.90% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on SMFR. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Sema4 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sema4 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.50.

NASDAQ SMFR opened at $2.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a current ratio of 4.77. Sema4 has a twelve month low of $1.49 and a twelve month high of $15.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.10.

Sema4 ( NASDAQ:SMFR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $57.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.90 million. Research analysts predict that Sema4 will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

In other Sema4 news, CFO Isaac Ro sold 19,515 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.46, for a total value of $48,006.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 201,786 shares in the company, valued at $496,393.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Keith A. Meister acquired 11,437,500 shares of Sema4 stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $45,750,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 26,931,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,725,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,099 shares of company stock valued at $79,156 in the last quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Sema4 during the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sema4 during the third quarter worth about $88,000. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sema4 in the 3rd quarter worth about $806,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Sema4 in the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,674,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Sema4 in the 3rd quarter valued at about $79,000.

Sema4 Holdings Corp., doing business as Sema4, operates as a health information company that enhances diagnosis, treatment, and prevention of disease through data. The company provides Centrellis, an AI-driven health intelligence platform that delivers comprehensive insights to biopharma to accelerate the drug discovery, development, and commercialization life-cycle, as well as analytics for actionable insights, pre-clinical and clinical trial support, and advanced sequencing services.

