Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.10-$8.70 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.50. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Sempra also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $8.60-$9.20 EPS.

SRE traded up $0.20 on Monday, reaching $161.26. 13,641 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,752,607. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.72. Sempra has a twelve month low of $119.56 and a twelve month high of $173.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $163.01 and its 200-day moving average is $142.88. The company has a market cap of $50.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.81, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.62.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.05. Sempra had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.95 earnings per share. Sempra’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sempra will post 8.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $1.145 per share. This represents a $4.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 6th. Sempra’s payout ratio is currently 144.48%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Sempra from $158.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Sempra from $142.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Sempra from $162.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Sempra from $148.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Sempra in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $159.90.

In other Sempra news, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 2,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.45, for a total value of $369,647.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 30,796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.23, for a total transaction of $4,996,035.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SRE. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sempra by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,742 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sempra by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 17,927 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sempra by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 3,092 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sempra in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,551,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Sempra by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,287,516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $384,577,000 after purchasing an additional 416,022 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

