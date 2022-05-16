Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $8.10-$8.70 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $8.50. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Sempra also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $8.60-$9.20 EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Sempra in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set an outperform rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sempra in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Sempra from $142.00 to $171.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Sempra from $158.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Sempra from $148.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sempra has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $159.90.

Shares of NYSE SRE traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $161.26. The stock had a trading volume of 13,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,752,607. The company has a market capitalization of $50.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $163.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.88. Sempra has a 52 week low of $119.56 and a 52 week high of $173.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Sempra ( NYSE:SRE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. Sempra had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 8.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.95 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Sempra will post 8.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 7th will be paid a $1.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 6th. This represents a $4.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Sempra’s payout ratio is 144.48%.

In other Sempra news, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 2,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.45, for a total transaction of $369,647.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 30,796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.23, for a total value of $4,996,035.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Sempra by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,961 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the period. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC acquired a new position in Sempra during the first quarter worth $454,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Sempra during the first quarter worth $453,000. Zacks Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Sempra during the fourth quarter worth $441,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sempra by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,969 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. 86.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

