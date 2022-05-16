Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $8.60-$9.20 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $8.96. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Sempra also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $8.10-$8.70 EPS.

SRE traded up $0.20 during trading on Monday, hitting $161.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,752,607. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.81, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.62. Sempra has a twelve month low of $119.56 and a twelve month high of $173.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $163.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. Sempra had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 10.96%. Sempra’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.95 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Sempra will post 8.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $1.145 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 6th. This represents a $4.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 144.48%.

SRE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Sempra from $162.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Mizuho increased their price target on Sempra from $148.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Sempra in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an outperform rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on Sempra from $142.00 to $171.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Sempra from $158.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $159.90.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 30,796 shares of Sempra stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.23, for a total transaction of $4,996,035.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 2,559 shares of Sempra stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.45, for a total value of $369,647.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Plancorp LLC raised its stake in shares of Sempra by 4.7% in the first quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 1,992 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sempra by 4.7% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 3,092 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Sempra by 11.5% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 1,877 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Sempra by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,969 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Sempra by 19.1% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

