Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $8.60-$9.20 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $8.96. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Sempra also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $8.10-$8.70 EPS.
NYSE:SRE traded up $0.20 on Monday, hitting $161.26. The stock had a trading volume of 13,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,752,607. The business’s fifty day moving average is $163.01 and its 200 day moving average is $142.88. The company has a market cap of $50.68 billion, a PE ratio of 50.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Sempra has a 52 week low of $119.56 and a 52 week high of $173.28.
Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. Sempra had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 8.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.95 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Sempra will post 8.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SRE. Citigroup raised their target price on Sempra from $142.00 to $171.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Sempra from $158.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Sempra in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an outperform rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on Sempra from $148.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Sempra from $162.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sempra has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $159.90.
In other news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 30,796 shares of Sempra stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.23, for a total value of $4,996,035.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 2,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.45, for a total value of $369,647.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SRE. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Sempra by 65.8% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,091 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Sempra during the first quarter worth about $212,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Sempra during the fourth quarter worth about $223,000. KC Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sempra in the 1st quarter worth about $262,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sempra by 780.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.06% of the company’s stock.
Sempra Company Profile (Get Rating)
Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.
