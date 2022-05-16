SES AI (NYSE:SES) vs. Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Head-To-Head Analysis

SES AI (NYSE:SES – Get Rating) and Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares SES AI and Sunrun’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SES AI N/A N/A -11.70% Sunrun -8.10% -1.64% -0.70%

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for SES AI and Sunrun, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SES AI 0 0 0 0 N/A Sunrun 0 0 15 0 3.00

Sunrun has a consensus target price of $59.15, indicating a potential upside of 180.75%. Given Sunrun’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Sunrun is more favorable than SES AI.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares SES AI and Sunrun’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SES AI N/A N/A -$11.54 million N/A N/A Sunrun $1.61 billion 2.75 -$79.42 million ($0.70) -30.10

SES AI has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Sunrun.

Volatility and Risk

SES AI has a beta of 3.18, suggesting that its stock price is 218% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sunrun has a beta of 2.24, suggesting that its stock price is 124% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

27.5% of SES AI shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.5% of Sunrun shares are held by institutional investors. 12.3% of SES AI shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.4% of Sunrun shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

SES AI Company Profile (Get Rating)

SES AI Corporation is an integrated Li-Metal battery manufacturer with operations in the United States, Singapore, China, and South Korea. It develops and produces Li-Metal rechargeable batteries for electric vehicles (EVs) and other applications. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Sunrun Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sunrun Inc. engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems. Its primary customers are residential homeowners. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer approach across online, retail, mass media, digital media, canvassing, field marketing, and referral channels, as well as its partner network. Sunrun Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

