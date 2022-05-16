SFS Group AG (OTCMKTS:SFSLF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

SFS Group AG (OTCMKTS:SFSLF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,700 shares, a drop of 25.8% from the April 15th total of 22,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Separately, UBS Group cut their price objective on SFS Group from CHF 155 to CHF 150 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th.

Shares of SFSLF opened at $114.80 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $114.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.80. SFS Group has a 52-week low of $91.40 and a 52-week high of $114.80.

SFS Group AG supplies mechanical fastening systems, assemblies, precision molded parts, and logistics solutions internationally. It offers airbag restraint systems; automation; bracket logic concept; brake systems; building technologies; clip nuts; communication technologies; components, assemblies, and complete devices; connections and reinforcements for timber construction; and domestic and kitchen appliances.

