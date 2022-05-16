Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) Upgraded to Buy at Northcoast Research

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Northcoast Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

SHAK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $77.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. MKM Partners reduced their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $81.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $92.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $88.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Shake Shack in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.71.

Get Shake Shack alerts:

Shake Shack stock opened at $46.33 on Monday. Shake Shack has a 1 year low of $41.55 and a 1 year high of $111.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $62.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.29. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.10 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 3.07.

Shake Shack ( NYSE:SHAK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.04. Shake Shack had a negative net margin of 2.55% and a negative return on equity of 2.87%. The firm had revenue of $203.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. Shake Shack’s revenue was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Shake Shack will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its stake in Shake Shack by 5.1% in the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 2,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Shake Shack by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Shake Shack by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Shake Shack by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its stake in Shake Shack by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 15,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.03% of the company’s stock.

About Shake Shack (Get Rating)

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 29, 2021, it operated 369 Shacks, including 218 domestic company-operated Shacks, 25 domestic licensed Shacks, and 126 international licensed Shacks.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Shake Shack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shake Shack and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.