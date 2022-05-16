Shawcor Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SAWLF) Short Interest Up 32.8% in April

Shawcor Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SAWLF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 298,300 shares, an increase of 32.8% from the April 15th total of 224,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 16.5 days.

SAWLF opened at $4.34 on Monday. Shawcor has a twelve month low of $3.34 and a twelve month high of $5.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.10.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Shawcor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Shawcor from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th.

Shawcor Ltd. operates as a material sciences company that serves the infrastructure, energy, and transportation markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Composite Systems, Automotive and Industrial, and Pipeline and Pipe Services. The Composite Systems segment manufactures flexible composite and high density polyethylene pipes that are used for oil and gas gathering, water disposal, carbon dioxide injection pipelines, and other applications; fiberglass reinforced plastic underground storage tanks for the retail fuel, water and wastewater, and oil and gas markets; and tubular management services to the Western Canadian onshore oilfield market, including inventory management systems, mobile inspection, in-plant inspection and the refurbishment and rethreading of drill pipe, production tubing and casing, and tubular products.

