Shawcor (OTCMKTS:SAWLF) Price Target Raised to C$8.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Shawcor (OTCMKTS:SAWLF – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

SAWLF has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets raised Shawcor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. TD Securities raised Shawcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday.

Shawcor stock traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $4.34. The company had a trading volume of 5,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,341. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.10. Shawcor has a 12 month low of $3.34 and a 12 month high of $5.75.

Shawcor Ltd. operates as a material sciences company that serves the infrastructure, energy, and transportation markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Composite Systems, Automotive and Industrial, and Pipeline and Pipe Services. The Composite Systems segment manufactures flexible composite and high density polyethylene pipes that are used for oil and gas gathering, water disposal, carbon dioxide injection pipelines, and other applications; fiberglass reinforced plastic underground storage tanks for the retail fuel, water and wastewater, and oil and gas markets; and tubular management services to the Western Canadian onshore oilfield market, including inventory management systems, mobile inspection, in-plant inspection and the refurbishment and rethreading of drill pipe, production tubing and casing, and tubular products.

