Shawcor (OTCMKTS:SAWLF) Upgraded by TD Securities to Buy

Shawcor (OTCMKTS:SAWLF – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Shawcor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Shawcor from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th.

Get Shawcor alerts:

SAWLF traded up $0.83 during trading on Monday, hitting $4.34. 5,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,341. Shawcor has a 1 year low of $3.34 and a 1 year high of $5.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.10.

Shawcor Ltd. operates as a material sciences company that serves the infrastructure, energy, and transportation markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Composite Systems, Automotive and Industrial, and Pipeline and Pipe Services. The Composite Systems segment manufactures flexible composite and high density polyethylene pipes that are used for oil and gas gathering, water disposal, carbon dioxide injection pipelines, and other applications; fiberglass reinforced plastic underground storage tanks for the retail fuel, water and wastewater, and oil and gas markets; and tubular management services to the Western Canadian onshore oilfield market, including inventory management systems, mobile inspection, in-plant inspection and the refurbishment and rethreading of drill pipe, production tubing and casing, and tubular products.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Shawcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shawcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.