Shawcor (OTCMKTS:SAWLF) Upgraded to “Outperform” by BMO Capital Markets

Shawcor (OTCMKTS:SAWLF – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Shawcor from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th.

SAWLF stock opened at $4.34 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.10. Shawcor has a 1 year low of $3.34 and a 1 year high of $5.75.

Shawcor Ltd. operates as a material sciences company that serves the infrastructure, energy, and transportation markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Composite Systems, Automotive and Industrial, and Pipeline and Pipe Services. The Composite Systems segment manufactures flexible composite and high density polyethylene pipes that are used for oil and gas gathering, water disposal, carbon dioxide injection pipelines, and other applications; fiberglass reinforced plastic underground storage tanks for the retail fuel, water and wastewater, and oil and gas markets; and tubular management services to the Western Canadian onshore oilfield market, including inventory management systems, mobile inspection, in-plant inspection and the refurbishment and rethreading of drill pipe, production tubing and casing, and tubular products.

