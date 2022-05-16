Shawcor (TSE:SCL) PT Raised to C$8.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Shawcor (TSE:SCL – Get Rating) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 35.14% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on SCL. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Shawcor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Monday. TD Securities upgraded shares of Shawcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$6.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Monday. Finally, ATB Capital upgraded shares of Shawcor from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$6.75 to C$8.00 in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shawcor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$7.92.

Get Shawcor alerts:

SCL traded up C$0.26 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$5.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 480,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,605. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$5.04 and its 200-day moving average price is C$5.21. Shawcor has a 12 month low of C$4.24 and a 12 month high of C$6.75. The stock has a market cap of C$417.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.98.

Shawcor ( TSE:SCL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.10) by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$266.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$252.13 million. On average, analysts forecast that Shawcor will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

About Shawcor (Get Rating)

Shawcor Ltd. operates as a material sciences company that serves the infrastructure, energy, and transportation markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Composite Systems, Automotive and Industrial, and Pipeline and Pipe Services. The Composite Systems segment manufactures flexible composite and high density polyethylene pipes that are used for oil and gas gathering, water disposal, carbon dioxide injection pipelines, and other applications; fiberglass reinforced plastic underground storage tanks for the retail fuel, water and wastewater, and oil and gas markets; and tubular management services to the Western Canadian onshore oilfield market, including inventory management systems, mobile inspection, in-plant inspection and the refurbishment and rethreading of drill pipe, production tubing and casing, and tubular products.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Shawcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shawcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.