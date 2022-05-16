Shawcor (TSE:SCL) Stock Rating Upgraded by TD Securities

Shawcor (TSE:SCL – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at TD Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a C$7.50 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of C$6.00. TD Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 26.69% from the company’s current price.

SCL has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Shawcor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Shawcor from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, ATB Capital raised shares of Shawcor from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$6.75 to C$8.00 in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$7.92.

Shares of TSE:SCL traded up C$0.26 on Monday, hitting C$5.92. The company had a trading volume of 480,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,605. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$5.04 and a 200 day moving average price of C$5.21. The stock has a market cap of C$417.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.19. Shawcor has a 1-year low of C$4.24 and a 1-year high of C$6.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.98.

Shawcor ( TSE:SCL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.10) by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$266.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$252.13 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Shawcor will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shawcor Ltd. operates as a material sciences company that serves the infrastructure, energy, and transportation markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Composite Systems, Automotive and Industrial, and Pipeline and Pipe Services. The Composite Systems segment manufactures flexible composite and high density polyethylene pipes that are used for oil and gas gathering, water disposal, carbon dioxide injection pipelines, and other applications; fiberglass reinforced plastic underground storage tanks for the retail fuel, water and wastewater, and oil and gas markets; and tubular management services to the Western Canadian onshore oilfield market, including inventory management systems, mobile inspection, in-plant inspection and the refurbishment and rethreading of drill pipe, production tubing and casing, and tubular products.

