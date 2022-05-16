Shawcor (TSE:SCL) Upgraded by ATB Capital to “Outperform”

Shawcor (TSE:SCL – Get Rating) was upgraded by ATB Capital to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a C$8.00 price target on the stock. ATB Capital’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 36.75% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Shawcor from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. TD Securities lowered shares of Shawcor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from C$8.50 to C$6.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$7.58.

Shawcor stock traded up C$0.19 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$5.85. 393,106 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 257,037. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$5.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$5.21. The firm has a market cap of C$412.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.20. Shawcor has a fifty-two week low of C$4.24 and a fifty-two week high of C$6.75.

Shawcor ( TSE:SCL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.10) by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$266.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$252.13 million. Analysts anticipate that Shawcor will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Shawcor Ltd. operates as a material sciences company that serves the infrastructure, energy, and transportation markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Composite Systems, Automotive and Industrial, and Pipeline and Pipe Services. The Composite Systems segment manufactures flexible composite and high density polyethylene pipes that are used for oil and gas gathering, water disposal, carbon dioxide injection pipelines, and other applications; fiberglass reinforced plastic underground storage tanks for the retail fuel, water and wastewater, and oil and gas markets; and tubular management services to the Western Canadian onshore oilfield market, including inventory management systems, mobile inspection, in-plant inspection and the refurbishment and rethreading of drill pipe, production tubing and casing, and tubular products.

