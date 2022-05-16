Shawcor (TSE:SCL) Upgraded to “Outperform” at BMO Capital Markets

Shawcor (TSE:SCL – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a C$7.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of C$6.00. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 18.24% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SCL. ATB Capital raised Shawcor from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$6.75 to C$8.00 in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Shawcor from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, TD Securities downgraded shares of Shawcor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$8.50 to C$6.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$7.92.

TSE SCL traded up C$0.26 on Monday, reaching C$5.92. The stock had a trading volume of 480,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,605. The firm has a market capitalization of C$417.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.98. Shawcor has a 12-month low of C$4.24 and a 12-month high of C$6.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$5.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$5.21.

Shawcor ( TSE:SCL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.10) by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$266.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$252.13 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Shawcor will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shawcor Ltd. operates as a material sciences company that serves the infrastructure, energy, and transportation markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Composite Systems, Automotive and Industrial, and Pipeline and Pipe Services. The Composite Systems segment manufactures flexible composite and high density polyethylene pipes that are used for oil and gas gathering, water disposal, carbon dioxide injection pipelines, and other applications; fiberglass reinforced plastic underground storage tanks for the retail fuel, water and wastewater, and oil and gas markets; and tubular management services to the Western Canadian onshore oilfield market, including inventory management systems, mobile inspection, in-plant inspection and the refurbishment and rethreading of drill pipe, production tubing and casing, and tubular products.

