Sherritt International Co. (TSE:S) to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.15 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

Sherritt International Co. (TSE:S – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Sherritt International in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 12th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle expects that the company will post earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform Spec Overwgt” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Sherritt International’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.47 EPS.
A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on S. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Sherritt International from C$1.00 to C$0.75 in a research report on Friday. National Bankshares raised their target price on Sherritt International from C$1.00 to C$1.10 in a research note on Friday, April 8th.
About Sherritt International (Get Rating)
Sherritt International Corporation engages in the mining, refining, and sale of nickel and cobalt from lateritic sources primarily in Canada and Cuba. It operates through Moa Joint Venture and Fort Site, Metals Other, Oil and Gas, Power, and Technologies segments. The company produces and sells agriculture fertilizers in Western Canada; and provides additional fertilizer storage and administrative facilities in Fort Saskatchewan, Alberta, and Canada.
