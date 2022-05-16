Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT) Cut to Hold at Benchmark

Benchmark cut shares of Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

SFT has been the subject of several other reports. Northland Securities cut their price objective on Shift Technologies from $12.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. DA Davidson cut their price target on Shift Technologies from $7.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Shift Technologies from $17.00 to $10.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Shift Technologies from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $2.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on shares of Shift Technologies from $8.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shift Technologies has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.55.

NASDAQ:SFT opened at $1.20 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $99.36 million, a PE ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 1.30. Shift Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $1.03 and a fifty-two week high of $9.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.01, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.94.

Shift Technologies ( NASDAQ:SFT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.02. Shift Technologies had a negative net margin of 24.06% and a negative return on equity of 201.11%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.55) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Shift Technologies will post -2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SFT. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Shift Technologies in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Shift Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Shift Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Adviser Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shift Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shift Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. 45.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shift Technologies Company Profile

Shift Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an ecommerce platform for buying and selling used cars. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It engages in the retail sale of used vehicles through its platform that enables mobile digital transaction, such as at-home car searching, scheduling an on-demand test drive, and purchasing at home or at the preferred site of a test drive, as well as provides financing and services.

