Shionogi & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGIOY) Short Interest Update

Shionogi & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGIOY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, a growth of 33.9% from the April 15th total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 216,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Shionogi & Co., Ltd. from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th.
SGIOY opened at $13.19 on Monday. Shionogi & Co., Ltd. has a 12-month low of $12.13 and a 12-month high of $19.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.91.
Shionogi & Co, Ltd. engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceuticals, diagnostic reagents, and medical devices in Japan. It offers Fetroja, a multidrug-resistant for gram-negative bacterial infection treatment; Xofluza, an influenza virus drug; and Tivicay for HIV treatment.
