Shopify Inc. (TSE:SHOP) Senior Officer Sells C$56,463.20 in Stock

Shopify Inc. (TSE:SHOP – Get Rating) Senior Officer Tobyn David Shannan sold 109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$518.01, for a total transaction of C$56,463.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$11,635,563.08.

Shares of SHOP traded down C$50.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$469.32. 157,882 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 333,380. Shopify Inc. has a one year low of C$402.00 and a one year high of C$2,228.73. The company has a current ratio of 12.15, a quick ratio of 11.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$709.59 and a 200 day moving average of C$1,227.85. The stock has a market capitalization of C$59.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.21.

SHOP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Veritas Investment Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Shopify in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Shopify in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Shopify from C$1,650.00 to C$1,400.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Shopify to C$1,840.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shopify currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$2,068.00.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

