Shore Capital Reiterates House Stock Rating for Vast Resources (LON:VAST)

Vast Resources (LON:VAST – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating restated by research analysts at Shore Capital in a report released on Monday, LSE.Co.UK reports.

VAST opened at GBX 1.08 ($0.01) on Monday. The company has a market cap of £5.27 million and a PE ratio of -0.20. Vast Resources has a twelve month low of GBX 0.22 ($0.00) and a twelve month high of GBX 10 ($0.12). The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 0.88 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 234.98.

Vast Resources plc engages in the exploration and development of mineral projects in Sub-Saharan Africa and Eastern Europe. The company explores for copper, gold, silver, zinc, lead, and diamond deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Baita Plai Polymetallic Mine located in Romania; and 100% interest the Manaila Polymetallic Mine covering an area of approximately 138.6 hectares located in Romania; 29.41% interest in the Blueberry Polymetallic Gold project located in Baia de Aries, Western Romania; and interests in other Romanian prospects.

