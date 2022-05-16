Short Interest in Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF) Decreases By 24.9%

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 32,900 shares, a drop of 24.9% from the April 15th total of 43,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 61,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $12.76. 806 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,195. Apollo Tactical Income Fund has a 52-week low of $12.60 and a 52-week high of $16.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.89.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This is a positive change from Apollo Tactical Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.
Apollo Tactical Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Apollo Credit Management, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in senior secured loans including floating rate senior loans, high yield corporate bonds, and other credit instruments of varying maturities made to companies whose debt is typically rated below investment grade.
