Short Interest in Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF) Decreases By 24.9%

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 32,900 shares, a drop of 24.9% from the April 15th total of 43,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 61,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $12.76. 806 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,195. Apollo Tactical Income Fund has a 52-week low of $12.60 and a 52-week high of $16.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.89.

Get Apollo Tactical Income Fund alerts:

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This is a positive change from Apollo Tactical Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Apollo Tactical Income Fund in the third quarter valued at about $328,000. Clough Capital Partners L P acquired a new stake in Apollo Tactical Income Fund in the third quarter worth about $749,000. Bulldog Investors LLP acquired a new stake in Apollo Tactical Income Fund in the third quarter worth about $2,696,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 367,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,627,000 after acquiring an additional 5,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Apollo Tactical Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $576,000.

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Apollo Credit Management, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in senior secured loans including floating rate senior loans, high yield corporate bonds, and other credit instruments of varying maturities made to companies whose debt is typically rated below investment grade.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Tactical Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Tactical Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.