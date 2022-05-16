Short Interest in Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ:APM) Drops By 21.0%

Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ:APM – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 183,100 shares, a drop of 21.0% from the April 15th total of 231,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 120,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in Aptorum Group by 88.0% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 108,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 50,996 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aptorum Group during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Aptorum Group by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 320,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 8,140 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Aptorum Group by 450.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 81,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 67,058 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Aptorum Group by 164.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 22,100 shares during the period. 4.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ APM opened at $1.03 on Monday. Aptorum Group has a 12-month low of $0.86 and a 12-month high of $3.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.65.

Aptorum Group Limited, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic products for the treatment of diseases with a focus on infectious diseases and cancers. Its pipeline enables the discovery of new therapeutics assets, such as systematic screening of existing approved drug molecules, and microbiome-based research platform for treatments of metabolic diseases.

