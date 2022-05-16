Short Interest in ARB Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:ARBFF) Rises By 33.1%

ARB Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:ARBFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 57,900 shares, an increase of 33.1% from the April 15th total of 43,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

ARB stock opened at $37.45 on Monday. ARB has a 52 week low of $20.61 and a 52 week high of $37.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.44.

Get ARB alerts:

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised ARB from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th.

ARB Corporation Limited designs, manufactures, distributes, and sells motor vehicle accessories and light metal engineering works in Australia, the United States, New Zealand, Thailand, the Middle East, the United Kingdom, and rest of Europe. The company provides bull bars, side rails and side steps, canopies, UTE lids and tub accessories, roof racks and bars, suspension systems, driving lights, air compressors and tire accessories, air lockers, winches, recovery equipment, recovery points, under vehicle protection products, fuel tanks and storage, drawers and cargo solutions, portable fridge freezers, tents, swags and awnings, camping and touring accessories, safari snorkels, dual battery and solar systems, and general accessories, as well as rear protection, towing, and wheel carriers.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ARB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.