Short Interest in Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:APNHY) Decreases By 25.0%

Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:APNHY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 25.0% from the April 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of Aspen Pharmacare stock opened at $9.60 on Monday. Aspen Pharmacare has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $18.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.22.

About Aspen Pharmacare

Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies specialty and branded pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in Commercial Pharmaceuticals and Manufacturing segments. The company provides general anesthetics, muscle relaxants, and topical agents under the Anaesthetics brand; and a range of injectable anticoagulants with a focus on low molecular weight heparins, Xa inhibitors, and heparin derivatives under the Thrombosis brand.

