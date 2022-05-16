Short Interest in Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:APNHY) Decreases By 25.0%

Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:APNHY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 25.0% from the April 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Shares of Aspen Pharmacare stock opened at $9.60 on Monday. Aspen Pharmacare has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $18.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.22.
