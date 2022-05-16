Short Interest in Bank of South Carolina Co. (NASDAQ:BKSC) Declines By 26.3%

Bank of South Carolina Co. (NASDAQ:BKSC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decrease of 26.3% from the April 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Shares of Bank of South Carolina stock opened at $17.42 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.55 and a beta of 0.48. Bank of South Carolina has a twelve month low of $17.05 and a twelve month high of $23.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.60.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, April 3rd were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. Bank of South Carolina’s payout ratio is 60.71%.
Bank of South Carolina Company Profile (Get Rating)
Bank of South Carolina Corporation operates as a bank holding company for The Bank of South Carolina that provides a range of financial products and services primarily in Charleston, Berkeley, and Dorchester counties of South Carolina. Its deposits include non-interest-bearing demand accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
