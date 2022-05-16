Short Interest in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) Declines By 21.9%

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,390,000 shares, a decrease of 21.9% from the April 15th total of 3,060,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 406,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.9 days. Approximately 4.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $74.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $58.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Beacon Roofing Supply has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.22.
Shares of NASDAQ:BECN opened at $61.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 17.71 and a beta of 1.77. Beacon Roofing Supply has a 52 week low of $46.62 and a 52 week high of $64.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.17.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 1,193.9% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 44.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply in the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000.
About Beacon Roofing Supply (Get Rating)
Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, lumberyards, and retailers. It offers pitched roofing and low slope roof products; gutters and sidings; building materials, such as lumber and composite, skylights and window, plywood and OSB, decking and railing, and HVAC products; and foam board, spray foam, roll, batt, mineral wool, fiberglass, and commercial insulation products, as well as radiant barriers and blown-in insulation and equipment.
