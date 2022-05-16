Short Interest in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) Declines By 21.9%

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,390,000 shares, a decrease of 21.9% from the April 15th total of 3,060,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 406,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.9 days. Approximately 4.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $74.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $58.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Beacon Roofing Supply has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.22.

Shares of NASDAQ:BECN opened at $61.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 17.71 and a beta of 1.77. Beacon Roofing Supply has a 52 week low of $46.62 and a 52 week high of $64.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.17.

In related news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, acquired 102,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $58.70 per share, for a total transaction of $6,000,255.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 14,755,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $866,156,537.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Clement Munroe Best III sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 1,193.9% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 44.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply in the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, lumberyards, and retailers. It offers pitched roofing and low slope roof products; gutters and sidings; building materials, such as lumber and composite, skylights and window, plywood and OSB, decking and railing, and HVAC products; and foam board, spray foam, roll, batt, mineral wool, fiberglass, and commercial insulation products, as well as radiant barriers and blown-in insulation and equipment.

