Short Interest in Berenson Acquisition Corp. I (NYSE:BACA) Expands By 31.3%

Berenson Acquisition Corp. I (NYSE:BACA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a growth of 31.3% from the April 15th total of 1,600 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 37,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BACA. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Berenson Acquisition Corp. I in the 1st quarter valued at $7,974,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Berenson Acquisition Corp. I by 142.1% in the 1st quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 60,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 35,532 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Berenson Acquisition Corp. I by 212.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 312,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,039,000 after acquiring an additional 212,000 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Berenson Acquisition Corp. I in the 1st quarter valued at $513,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Berenson Acquisition Corp. I in the 4th quarter valued at $1,456,000.

NYSE BACA remained flat at $$9.77 on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,290. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.76. Berenson Acquisition Corp. I has a 12-month low of $9.65 and a 12-month high of $9.81.

Berenson Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses its search on a target business that operate in the software and technology-enabled services industry.

